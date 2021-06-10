Power restored after planned outage near Mount Charleston

Jennifer Schurict, spokeswoman for NV Energy, said the outage started at 2 a.m. as heavy winds rolled through the region.

Mount Charleston on July 7, 2020, near Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

The power was out for some 470 customers of NV Energy early Thursday in the Mount Charleston area as part of a planned outage to reduce fire risk in Southern Nevada.

Jennifer Schurict, spokeswoman for NV Energy, said the outage started at 2 a.m. as heavy winds rolled through the region. NV Energy said power was restored at 10:43 a.m.

“At 2 a.m. on June 10, we de-energized the 470 customers on Mt. Charleston for fire safety due to extreme fire weather conditions in the area,” Schurict said.

NV Energy has said the shut-off “helps prevent power lines, things that are blown into power lines, and other equipment from causing a wildfire.”

The outage comes with a wind advisory from the National Weather Service in place. Gusts were expected to be as high as 37 miles per hour during the overnight hours.

