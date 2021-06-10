81°F
Power restored after planned outage near Mount Charleston

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 10, 2021 - 5:10 am
 
Updated June 10, 2021 - 10:58 am
Mount Charleston on July 7, 2020, near Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @be ...
Mount Charleston on July 7, 2020, near Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

The power was out for some 470 customers of NV Energy early Thursday in the Mount Charleston area as part of a planned outage to reduce fire risk in Southern Nevada.

Jennifer Schurict, spokeswoman for NV Energy, said the outage started at 2 a.m. as heavy winds rolled through the region. NV Energy said power was restored at 10:43 a.m.

“At 2 a.m. on June 10, we de-energized the 470 customers on Mt. Charleston for fire safety due to extreme fire weather conditions in the area,” Schurict said.

NV Energy has said the shut-off “helps prevent power lines, things that are blown into power lines, and other equipment from causing a wildfire.”

The outage comes with a wind advisory from the National Weather Service in place. Gusts were expected to be as high as 37 miles per hour during the overnight hours.

Contact Glenn Puit by email at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.

