Rain chances in Las Vegas Valley diminish ahead of sunny weekend

Chances for monsoonal storms on Thursday and Friday will be replaced by sunny skies and dry conditions on Saturday, the National Weather Service said.

The National Weather Service says there is a 30 percent chance of rain today in the Las Vegas Valley, but the weekend forecast has diminishing changes for rainfall. Skies will be clear and sunny by Saturday with rising high temperatures about 105 to 110 on the weekend. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

The possibility of wet weather will give way to a warmer, drier weekend in the Las Vegas Valley, the National Weather Service said.

There is a 30 percent chance of showers or thunderstorms in the valley Thursday afternoon, with a high expected to fall just short of triple digits at 99 degrees, meteorologist Kate Guillet said. Friday’s high is forecast to be 103, with a 20 percent chance of showers or storms in the afternoon.

Nye and Lincoln counties were under a flash flood watch that exteneded east and north from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Thursday.

Mostly cloudy skies in the valley on Thursday will clear to mostly sunny skies on Friday and full-on sun on Saturday, Guillet said. No rain is expected from Saturday through Tuesday.

Highs on Saturday and Sunday will climb to 106 and 111, respectively, Guillet said. The new work week should begin with slight cooling as highs dip to 109 on Monday and 105 on Tuesday. The average high this time of year is about 105 degrees, she said.

Partly cloudy skies should return to the valley on Sunday and Monday and become mostly cloudy on Tuesday.

Outside of possible storm activity, winds are expected to hover between 10 and 15 mph through Saturday.

Overnight lows will range from 83 to 87 through Tuesday.

