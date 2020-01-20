Rain possible tonight before warm week in Las Vegas Valley

Cloudy Monday skies could lead to rain overnight in the Las Vegas Valley.

Cloudy skies Monday, Jan. 20, 2020, could bring a limited chance of sprinkles in the Las Vegas Valley overnight. (Las Vegas Review-Journal file photo)

Temperatures will be in the low 50s for the 10 a.m. start of the Martin Luther King Jr. Day parade and climb to about 62 with light winds from the north about 6 mph, according to the latest National Weather Service forecast.

There is a slight chance of rain before 2 a.m. Tuesday. Skies will be mostly cloudy, with a low around 45. Winds will be light and variable.

Tuesday will have increasing clouds with a high near 61 and calm winds.

Skies will clear starting Tuesday night.

Daytime highs this week will be in the mid-60s, climbing to the upper 60s by the weekend.

