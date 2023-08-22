81°F
Local

Red Rock, Lake Mead reopen; road to Mount Charleston still closed

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 22, 2023 - 7:34 am
 
Portions of the Scenic Drive at Red Rock Canyon still have debris as its reopens to the public ...
Portions of the Scenic Drive at Red Rock Canyon still have debris as its reopens to the public Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023. (Red Rock Canyon)

The Scenic Drive at Red Rock Canyon reopened to the public Tuesday morning, three days after a precautionary closure in anticipation of heavy rains from the storm system Hilary.

In addition, Lake Mead National Recreation Area officials said Monday that they are reopening the park Tuesday after it closed on Saturday.

On Mount Charleston, the Nevada Department of Transportation said Kyle Canyon Road remains closed at Deer Creed Road due to flood damage.

The department said in a post on X that it is working to build “a single, temporary lane” to provide access to Mount Charleston. It did not say when that might be ready for motorists.

For visitors to the 13-mile Scenic Drive, Red Rock Canyon officials caution that hazards remain.

“There may still be debris on the road so please use extra caution especially if you’re traveling on a bicycle or motorcycle,” officials said in a post on X.

The visitor centers at Red Rock Canyon and Lake Mead are scheduled to open at 8 a.m.

Officials on Monday said they expect Mount Charleston recreation areas to remain closed through at least Friday.

U.S. Forest Service spokesperson Taylor Tims said the service shut down all recreation areas Aug. 18 in preparation for the storm. Officials planned to keep picnic grounds, trails and campsites closed through Friday while they evaluated damage at higher elevations.

Death Valley National Park, including state Route 190, remains closed due to impacts from Hilary, according to its website. No timetable has been listed for its reopening.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on X.

