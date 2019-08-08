Shaquille O’Neal, Zappos, team up on ‘Shaq to School’ event

Shaquille O’Neal was in Las Vegas today at Zappos’ headquarters to participate in their “Shaq to School” event.

Terri Ware and her daughter Michah Ware Broady, 9, of Las Vegas pose with former NBA star Shaquille O'Neal during Shaq-to-School, the back to school charitable initiative powered by Zappos and Amazon, at the Zappos campus in downtown Las Vegas Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019. O'Neal delivered school supplies to kids from the Communities in Schools (CIS) program. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Ishmael Hassan, 5, of Las Vegas hugs former NBA star Shaquille O'Neal during Shaq-to-School, the back to school charitable initiative powered by Zappos and Amazon, at the Zappos campus in downtown Las Vegas Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019. O'Neal delivered school supplies to kids from the Communities in Schools (CIS) program. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

J'Mari Fitzgerald, 9, left, and Jeremiah McDonald, 6, pose with former NBA star Shaquille O'Neal during Shaq-to-School, the back to school charitable initiative powered by Zappos and Amazon, at the Zappos campus in downtown Las Vegas Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019. O'Neal delivered school supplies to kids from the Communities in Schools (CIS) program. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Former NBA star Shaquille O'Neal holds 8-month-old Tyler Bautista of Las Vegas during Shaq-to-School, the back to school charitable initiative powered by Zappos and Amazon, at the Zappos campus in downtown Las Vegas Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019. O'Neal delivered school supplies to kids from the Communities in Schools (CIS) program. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Salvador Rodriguez, 14, of Las Vegas shakes hands with former NBA star Shaquille O'Neal during Shaq-to-School, the back to school charitable initiative powered by Zappos and Amazon, at the Zappos campus in downtown Las Vegas Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019. O'Neal delivered school supplies to kids from the Communities in Schools (CIS) program. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Amari Hamilton, 4, and his brother Rashawn Hamilton, 8, pose with former NBA star Shaquille O'Neal during Shaq-to-School, the back to school charitable initiative powered by Zappos and Amazon, at the Zappos campus in downtown Las Vegas Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019. O'Neal delivered school supplies to kids from the Communities in Schools (CIS) program. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Mishawn Ricks, 9, of Las Vegas, shakes hands with former NBA star Shaquille O'Neal during Shaq-to-School, the back to school charitable initiative powered by Zappos and Amazon, at the Zappos campus in downtown Las Vegas Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019. O'Neal delivered school supplies to kids from the Communities in Schools (CIS) program. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

D'Angelo Avila, 10, of North Las Vegas poses with former NBA star Shaquille O'Neal during Shaq-to-School, the back to school charitable initiative powered by Zappos and Amazon, at the Zappos campus in downtown Las Vegas Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019. O'Neal delivered school supplies to kids from the Communities in Schools (CIS) program. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Shaquille O’Neal was in Las Vegas Thursday at Zappos’ headquarters to participate in their “Shaq to School” event.

O’Neal and Zappos teamed up to hand out shoes and school supplies to kids headed back to the classroom this fall.

People were happy to wait in lines that wrapped around the block for a chance to get a selfie with the basketball great.

“We’re handing out school supplies to families in need,” O’Neal said. “Some people call it giving back, I call it doing my mother and father told me to do. They always told me to help those in need.”

O’Neal noted that Zappos and Amazon supplied the shoes and supplies, and he was there to show his support for the event.

Among the items being passed out were pens, markers, notebooks, and of course, various brands and sizes of footwear.

