Shaquille O’Neal, Zappos, team up on ‘Shaq to School’ event
Shaquille O’Neal was in Las Vegas Thursday at Zappos’ headquarters to participate in their “Shaq to School” event.
O’Neal and Zappos teamed up to hand out shoes and school supplies to kids headed back to the classroom this fall.
People were happy to wait in lines that wrapped around the block for a chance to get a selfie with the basketball great.
“We’re handing out school supplies to families in need,” O’Neal said. “Some people call it giving back, I call it doing my mother and father told me to do. They always told me to help those in need.”
O’Neal noted that Zappos and Amazon supplied the shoes and supplies, and he was there to show his support for the event.
Among the items being passed out were pens, markers, notebooks, and of course, various brands and sizes of footwear.
