Show of support planned for kids hospitalized in Las Vegas Valley

Two Southern Nevada ambulance companies are asking residents to help light up the outside of the hospitals with flashlights and neon lights to show support for the children.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Ambulance first responders are asking Las Vegas Valley residents to help show kids at local children’s hospitals that they are not alone this holiday season.

AMR and Medic West, the largest providers of private ambulance services in Southern Nevada, are teaming up with the hospitals for an event they’re calling “Lights of Love.” The ambulance first responders are asking residents to help light up the outside of the hospitals with flashlights and neon lights to show support for the children being treated and their families.

Four events are planned:

—6 p.m., Monday, Dec. 9, at UMC Children’s Hospital, 800 Hope Place.

—6 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 10, at Summerlin Hospital, Children’s Medical Center, 657 N. Town Center Drive.

— 6 p.m., Thursday, Dec.19, Sunrise Children’s Hospital, 3186 S. Maryland Parkway.

—6 p.m., Friday, Dec. 20, St. Rose Dominican Hospital, Siena campus, 3001 St. Rose Parkway, Henderson.

Participants are invited to donate an unwrapped Christmas gift for a child at the hospital as well.

