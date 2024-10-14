Single car rollover leaves driver dead

A rollover crash on Interstate 15, just before 4 p.m., leaves a driver dead. Nevada State Police said the crash happened about 13 miles north of the Las Vegas Speedway.

A rollover crash on Interstate 15, just before 4 p.m., leaves a driver dead. Nevada State Police said the crash happened at mile marker 65, about 13 miles north of the Las Vegas Speedway. Police say the crash involved one vehicle and the driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash happened off the roadway in the west desert area, according to the press release, and did not impact traffic. The crash remains under investigation by Nevada State Police.

