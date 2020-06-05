Small group of protesters demonstrating on Las Vegas Strip

Protesters returned Thursday for the seventh night of protests against police brutality — but this time, there was a much smaller crowd.

Las Vegas police and protesters meet before a march on the Las Vegas Strip on Thursday, June 4, 2020. (Alexis Egeland / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A small group has gathered outside the Tropicana to march on the Las Vegas Strip on Thursday, June 4, 2020. (Alexis Egeland / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Protesters returned Thursday for the seventh night of protests against police brutality — but this time, there was a much smaller crowd.

Two groups had planned to march on opposite ends of the Strip and meet in the middle, starting at 7 p.m.

But by 8:15, only about 20 people had showed up to the Tropicana; the other group was slated to start marching from the Strat. Both planned to meet at Bellagio.

Organizer Dustin Otis said the group started off small the previous night but grew rapidly once they started walking on the Strip, and he expected the same Thursday.

The plan for Thursday night is to keep things peaceful and cooperate with police, Otis said. The protest is expected to end by 10 p.m. to keep things from getting out of hand.

Tensions sizzled earlier this week between officers and protesters: Pepper balls and tear gas have dispersed crowds, and Monday night ended in one death of a protester and a Las Vegas police officer shot.

“I’ve had people ask me, you know, ‘You’re white, why are you out here organizing this stuff?’” Otis said. “I just want to give people a place to come to make their voices heard.”

Thursday’s protest, spurred by the death of Minneapolis man George Floyd while he was in police custody, is the seventh consecutive night of protests in Las Vegas.

The past two nights have ended peacefully.

Before demonstrators left the Tropicana, Otis addressed the small group, letting them know police were there to keep them safe to “exercise our First Amendment right, freely without being harmed.”

“I’m here to amplify your guys’ voices, that’s it,” he said. “Let’s have a good protest, alright?”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

