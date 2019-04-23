Smith’s store in Las Vegas Valley to host drug take-back event

The Smith's grocery store at 850 S Rancho Drive in Las Vegas, Friday, March 1, 2019. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

A Smith’s Food & Drug store in the western Las Vegas Valley will be one of more than 200 locations across the nation participating in a drug take-back event.

The event is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the Smith’s located at 8555 W. Sahara Ave.

This is part of the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration’s National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day. The event provides a safe, convenient and anonymous way for customers to dispose of unused or expired prescriptions drugs, according to the company news release.

Local law enforcement officers will be on site to help participants securely dispose of their medications. Smith’s pharmacy associates will offer free at-home medication disposal packets and will share educational resources with participants.

The Cardinal Health Foundation is co-hosting the event.