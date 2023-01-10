Snow forecast forces closure at Lee Canyon

The ski and snowboard resort received 14 inches of snow in the past 24 hours, and forecasters predict an additional 11 to 17 inches Tuesday.

Skiers and snowboarders enjoy the slope as people ride chairlifts Monday, Dec. 26, 2022, at the Lee Canyon Ski and Snowboard Resort, 35 miles northwest of Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Lee Canyon announced it has suspended operations for Tuesday, according to a news release.

The ski and snowboard resort received 14 inches of snow in the past 24 hours, and forecasters predict an additional 11 to 17 inches of snow Tuesday, necessitating the closure.

Suspending operations “allows the resort’s team to conduct necessary snow safety and avalanche mitigation work,” the release said. “The closure will include the parking and base area along with all trails. Skiers/boarders who pre-purchased for today will automatically be refunded.”

People can follow Lee Canyon’s social account or check their website for more updates.

