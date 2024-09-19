85°F
weather icon Mostly Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Local

Southern Desert inmate dies, Nevada Department of Corrections says

Southern Desert Correctional Center north of Las Vegas is shown Friday, Sept. 8, 2023. (K.M. Ca ...
Southern Desert Correctional Center north of Las Vegas is shown Friday, Sept. 8, 2023. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
More Stories
Metropolitan Police Department (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
‘Sad and disappointed’: Former LVMPD Foundation director accused of taking nearly $350K
John Vellardita, executive director of the Clark County Education Association, during a press c ...
Teachers union calls on CCSD to pay for big budget blunder
A Metropolitan Police Department staffer monitors West Flamingo Road that runs in front of the ...
3 arrested in string of Summerlin-area robberies, police say
K Roohani, left, owner of Seven Valleys Realty and Construction, speaks as Scott Bleazard, Land ...
‘There’s no such thing as affordability’: Real estate experts discuss land crisis facing valley
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 19, 2024 - 4:50 pm
 

An inmate at the Southern Desert Correctional Center in Indian Springs had died, according to the Nevada Department of Corrections.

Michael Harris, 63, died on Tuesday, the department said in a press release. The Clark County coroner’s office has not yet released how he died.

Harris was at the facility serving a sentence for attempted robbery, the department said.

Contact Estelle Atkinson at eatkinson@reviewjournal.com.

MOST READ
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES