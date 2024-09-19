Southern Desert inmate dies, Nevada Department of Corrections says
Michael Harris, 63, died on Tuesday.
An inmate at the Southern Desert Correctional Center in Indian Springs had died, according to the Nevada Department of Corrections.
Michael Harris, 63, died on Tuesday, the department said in a press release. The Clark County coroner’s office has not yet released how he died.
Harris was at the facility serving a sentence for attempted robbery, the department said.
