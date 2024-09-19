Southern Desert inmate dies, Nevada Department of Corrections says

‘There’s no such thing as affordability’: Real estate experts discuss land crisis facing valley

3 arrested in string of Summerlin-area robberies, police say

Teachers union calls on CCSD to pay for big budget blunder

‘Sad and disappointed’: Former LVMPD Foundation director accused of taking nearly $350K

An inmate at the Southern Desert Correctional Center in Indian Springs had died, according to the Nevada Department of Corrections.

Michael Harris, 63, died on Tuesday, the department said in a press release. The Clark County coroner’s office has not yet released how he died.

Harris was at the facility serving a sentence for attempted robbery, the department said.

Contact Estelle Atkinson at eatkinson@reviewjournal.com.