10-year-old boy critically hurt when hit by car in Las Vegas

A 10-year-old boy was hospitalized Friday morning after he was hit by a car in southwest Las Vegas.

A 12-year-old boy was hospitalized after he was hit by a car at the Intersection of Arby Avenue and Bronco Street in southwest Las Vegas, Friday, Sept. 13, 2019. (Google Street View)

A 10-year-old boy was critically injured Friday morning when he was hit by a car in a residential area in southwest Las Vegas.

The crash happened at 7:15 a.m. at West Arby Avenue and South Bronco Street, near South Jones Boulevard and West Warm Springs Road, according to the Metropolitan Police Department. The victim, initially identified by Metro as a 12-year-old boy, was taken to University Medical Center, where he remained in critical condition as of Friday afternoon.

Metro said the boy had stepped off the sidewalk on the southeast corner of the intersection and into the road in an attempt to cross Arby, entering the path of a Lexus RX350, which struck him.

The Lexus driver, identified by Metro as a 40-year-old Las Vegas woman, stayed at the crash site and was not suspected of impairment.

Two girls, 11 and 14, riding in the Lexus with the woman were unharmed, police said.

The crash remained under investigation Friday afternoon.

