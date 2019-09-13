12-year-old boy injured after being hit by car in Las Vegas

A 12-year-old boy was hospitalized Friday morning after he was hit by a car in southwest Las Vegas.

The crash happened at 7:15 a.m. at the intersection of West Arby Avenue and South Bronco Street, near South Jones Boulevard and West Warm Springs Road, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Greg Phenis.

The boy was taken to University Medical Center, but police as of about 8:20 a.m. were still awaiting word from doctors about his condition, said Phenis.

The involved driver stayed at the crash site and was not suspected of impairment.

Arby was closed in both directions in the area, Phenis said, asking that drivers avoid the area.

