Authorities ID victim, suspect in deadly I-215 off-ramp collision

Savannah Aguilar, 22, died Wednesday after a pickup truck ran a red light on the Sunset Road off-ramp at Interstate 215 and crashed into her sedan, Nevada Highway Patrol says.

Nevada Highway Patrol has identified a woman who died Wednesday after a crash in the southwest Las Vegas Valley and a man allegedly arrested after fleeing the scene.

Savannah Aguilar, 22, died at University Medical Center Wednesday after a pickup truck ran a red light on the Sunset Road off-ramp at Interstate 215 and crashed into her sedan, according to the Highway Patrol.

Both vehicles rolled during the collision, the highway patrol said. The driver of the pickup truck, later identified as 29-year-old Lance Kaanoi Jr., fled the scene on foot but was apprehended by troopers, it said.

The Highway Patrol said Kaanoi was treated and released at Southern Hills Hospital, then booked into Clark County Detention Center on one charge each of hit and run resulting in death, failure to stop and render aid at the scene of a crash, reckless driving resulting in death and failure to obey a traffic signal.

This crash marks the Highway Patrol Southern Command’s 33rd fatal crash and 35th death this year.

