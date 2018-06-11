Crash in southwest Las Vegas leaves motorcyclist critical

A 46-year-old man is in critical condition after a Sunday night motorcycle crash in the southwest valley.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

About 9:30 p.m. a motorcyclist lost control while traveling eastbound on West Sunset Road near Quarterhorse Lane, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

According to police, the man’s 2013 Harley-Davidson Sportster overturned in the left turn lane, then slid across a raised median and hit two traffic signs. The rider was thrown from the bike when it first hit the median.

The rider was taken to University Medical Center in critical conditon. Police said he was wearing a “novelty helmet.”

Metro’s collision investigation section is investigating.

