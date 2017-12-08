Fiesta Mexicana takes over former Viva Mercado space

The restaurant was founded by Martin and Patricia Rangel, who emigrated from the western Mexico state of Jalisco in the 1980s. The restaurant has nine locations in Arizona, Utah, Colorado, New Mexico and Nevada.

Pollo en mole, or chicken strips in a sweet chili sauce, served with rice, beans and tortillas ($15.50) (Madelyn Reese/View) @MadelynGReese

Fiesta Mexicana, a family chain of Mexican restaurants, opened its first Las Vegas location on Sout Rainbow Boulevard in May. (Madelyn Reese/View) @MadelynGReese

Fiesta Mexicana offers cocktails and beer. The restaurant has a full bar. Pictured: Cucumber margarita with Don Julio Añejo tequila ($13.50). (Madelyn Reese/View) @MadelynGReese

Chicken fajitas served with guacamole, beans, rice, sour cream and tortillas ($16.50) (Madelyn Reese/View) @MadelynGReese

Mexican food chain Fiesta Mexicana opened its first Las Vegas location on South Rainbow Boulevard in May.

Lunch is served from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. weekdays and features a smaller menu of burritos, enchiladas, salads and sandwiches. Dishes are $8-$11.50.

The larger dinner menu includes many of the lunch items as well as a seafood menu that includes prawn fajitas ($17.50), campechana (a seafood cocktail with shrimp, octopus and scallops, $17) and seafood chimichangas (two fried burritos with prawns, scallops, octopus and vegetables, $16).

There is also a shareable dish menu with items like molcajete: grilled skirt steak, grilled chicken, shrimps, pork chops, chorizo, mozzerella, grilled cactus and tomato sauce served in a volcano bowl ($45). Fajitas with a choice of meat can be served “para dos” for $33.

The dessert menu includes deep-fried ice cream, deep-fried cheesecake, flan, sopapillas, churros and apple chimichangas, for $5.50-$6 each.

A full bar serves beer and cocktails, including several types of margaritas. Happy hour is 2-6 p.m. and 9 p.m.-close Mondays-Thursdays.

Fiesta Mexicana also caters, with orders starting at $10.50 per person for an enchilada and taco spread; a three-item dinner is $13 per person and includes choices of enchiladas, burritos, tacos, tamales, chimichangas, flautas, sopito, chile relleno, chalupa and tostada.

This isn’t the first time the building has housed a Mexican restaurant. Until 2012, it was home to Viva Mercado, which moved to its present location in Village Square at 9440 W. Sahara Ave.

Fiesta Mexicana Where: 3553 S. Rainbow Blvd. Phone: 702-362-0172 Hours: 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Sundays-Thursdays; 10 a.m.-11 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays Website: fiestamexrest.com Social media: facebook.com/fiestamexicanafamilyrestaurantlv

3553 South Rainbow Blvd., Las Vegas, NV, 89103