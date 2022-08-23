Hiker who went missing in Zion found dead

The hiker went missing after a flash flooding event in the Narrows.

A hiker who went missing at Zion National Park after flash flooding was found dead.

The hiker, Jetal Agnihotri, went missing on Aug. 19 after 11 inches of rain passed through the Narrows near the Tempe of Sinawava. He was found Monday in the Virgin River six miles south of the Narrows near the Court of the Patriarchs, according to a park press release.

More than 170 responders contributed to the search and rescue operation.

“Our deepest sympathy goes out to the friends and family of Jetal Agnihotri,” Jeff Bradybaugh, Zion National Park superintendent, said in the release.

Several hikers were swept off their feet during the flood, with one hiker injured and swept downstream several hundred yards.

Riverside Walk and the Narrows continue to be closed, and Virgin River Narrows camping permits and top-down river hiking permits are canceled.