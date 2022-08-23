105°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Homicide Tracker
Thing to do
Southwest

Hiker who went missing in Zion found dead

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 23, 2022 - 3:08 pm
 
Updated August 23, 2022 - 3:12 pm
In this July 14, 2017, file photo, Zion National Park visitors walk along The Narrows, a river ...
In this July 14, 2017, file photo, Zion National Park visitors walk along The Narrows, a river hike through the Virgin River, at Zion National Park in Utah. (Patrick Connolly/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @PConnPie

A hiker who went missing at Zion National Park after flash flooding was found dead.

The hiker, Jetal Agnihotri, went missing on Aug. 19 after 11 inches of rain passed through the Narrows near the Tempe of Sinawava. He was found Monday in the Virgin River six miles south of the Narrows near the Court of the Patriarchs, according to a park press release.

More than 170 responders contributed to the search and rescue operation.

“Our deepest sympathy goes out to the friends and family of Jetal Agnihotri,” Jeff Bradybaugh, Zion National Park superintendent, said in the release.

Several hikers were swept off their feet during the flood, with one hiker injured and swept downstream several hundred yards.

Riverside Walk and the Narrows continue to be closed, and Virgin River Narrows camping permits and top-down river hiking permits are canceled.

MOST READ
1
Players let $22M in cashout tickets expire last year. Where did the money go?
Players let $22M in cashout tickets expire last year. Where did the money go?
2
Officials determine cause of fire at Allegiant Stadium after The Weeknd concert
Officials determine cause of fire at Allegiant Stadium after The Weeknd concert
3
Raiders continue to cash in on Las Vegas relocation
Raiders continue to cash in on Las Vegas relocation
4
NFL: Jon Gruden ‘consistently’ sent derogatory emails as Raiders coach
NFL: Jon Gruden ‘consistently’ sent derogatory emails as Raiders coach
5
CARTOONS: This guy needs the FBI to search his basement
CARTOONS: This guy needs the FBI to search his basement
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST