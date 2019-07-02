In Las Vegas, United Way now part of Stuff the Bus supply drive
Teachers spend nearly $500 a year on school supplies, said Laurie Mann, vice president of marketing for United Way of Southern Nevada — an organization dedicated to donating backpacks and school supplies to teachers and students from four Clark County School District schools.
Mann said this is the first year United Way is part of the Stuff the Bus fundraiser to collect backpacks and school supplies for undeserved children in CCSD.
The schools expected to receive the donated backpacks and supplies are Heard Elementary, Hummel Elementary, O’Callaghan School and West Prep Academy; all are one- or two-star schools that have limited or no community partnerships, said CCSD spokesman Bryan Callahan.
Mann said United Way is in need of backpacks.
“What we are trying to do is get students ready for school and get them what they need to be prepared,” Mann said. “We are working with CCSD to ensure that underserved students in elementary and middle school get the supplies.”
Mann said the organization does not have a goal but added that people can donate money for bulk supplies on its website.
Businesses and other organizations can set up “mini-drives” at their offices with a collection box.
Mann said that on the last day of the drive, volunteers are asked to come to the United Way office to help stuff backpacks with supplies and assemble supplies to be distributed to the schools.
About Stuff the Bus
When: Runs through 4 p.m. July 19
Where: Donations are accepted at SOS Radio, 2201 S. Sixth St., from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays; at United Way of Southern Nevada, 5830 W. Flamingo Road, from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays; and at Remnant Ministries, 325 E. Windmill Lane, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays.
Online: People can donate money toward a bulk purchase of supplies at uwsn.org/stuffthebus.