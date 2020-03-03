69°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Southwest

Las Vegas 22-year-old named LGBTQ national youth ambassador

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 3, 2020 - 12:28 pm
 

When Avi Newlyn Pacheco looks back on his most painful memories, he doesn’t believe in holding on to hatred or negative feelings.

“I always look for the good that came out of it,” he said.

Pacheco, a 22-year-old southwest Las Vegas resident, grew up in San Diego and was just 16 when his mother died after suffering a stroke. He and his younger sister were left in the custody of their father — whom they didn’t have a relationship with — in Honolulu . Pacheco said he was suicidal during that time.

And despite being in a loving family during his childhood, “growing up, I didn’t have any adult figures who were also queer to look up to,” he told the Las Vegas Review-Journal during a recent interview.

Now, Pacheco has a national platform to use to help others. He’s among 13 youth ambassadors for 2020 for the Human Rights Campaign Foundation’s Youth Well-Being Program.

It’s the second year Pacheco has been an ambassador for the nonprofit, which says on its website it’s the largest national LGBTQ (lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer) civil rights organization. Youth ambassadors sign a two-year contract and, each year, half the class of ambassadors finishes up and new ones start.

Pacheco said the overall message he’s trying to preach is self-acceptance — “being able to own who you are and embrace all those things that make you different.”

Pacheco, who legally changed his name as an adult, grew up as Sopi Pouvave. He’s the second-youngest of six children raised by a single mother who was originally from Western Samoa, which was renamed in 1997 to the Independent State of Samoa.

He moved to Las Vegas from Hawaii more than two years ago in order to rekindle a relationship with his siblings. He lives in the Spring Valley area just down the street from his older sister, who’s a single mother of three children.

Pacheco works at Adriano Goldschmied, a designer jeans company. And he said he got heavily involved in Las Vegas’ queer and drag scenes.

He speaks at events and conferences — typically, every couple of months. “I’m always open to speaking wherever anyone will listen,” Pacheco said, and he particularly enjoys speaking at schools.

Pacheco’s story is an example of how to take “really dark, troubling circumstances and turn it around” to become a source of strength for yourself and others, HRC Foundation’s Youth Well-Being Program director Vincent Pompeii told the Review-Journal during a phone interview.

Heather Anderson, who was Pacheco’s high school English teacher in San Diego, told the Review-Journal during a phone interview she’s “kind of like a mama bear” for Pacheco. She now lives in Wisconsin and keeps in close contact with him.

Anderson — who has been teaching for more than 20 years — described her former student as honest, sincere and giving.

“First and foremost, Avi has an absolute heart of gold,” she said, adding he’s driven and has a passion for life in a way that’s uncommon among most youth.

“His life experiences, I think, would have set most people back,” Anderson said, but he chose to use them as a catalyst to help others. “I find that to be admirable and true to his character.”

Youth ambassadors program

HRC Foundation launched the Youth Well-Being Program in 2013.

“It was really important to me that we provided an opportunity for youth voice to be engaged in the work,” Pompeii said.

Each year, LBGTQ youth — ranging in age from 13 to 22 — can apply to become an ambassador. Pompeii declined to disclose the number of applicants for this year’s program.

Among applicants, there’s “really heartfelt and challenging stories that they’ve had to overcome,” Pompeii said, and a “sense of resilience by way of activism.”

The program looks for youth who have leadership experience, such as starting a gay-pride weekend in their small town or talking with their school board about LGBTQ student needs, Pompeii said.

Pacheco was introduced to the program at the organization’s 2018 Time To THRIVE conference in Orlando, Florida.

“Once I heard all of their stories, I felt so empowered to make a bigger difference on a grander scale,” he said.

From tragedy to advocacy

Starting in second grade, Pacheco told his mother he wanted to become a doctor, and he was earning straight A’s in school.

Pacheco was raised in a loving family, but one that was also homophobic as a result of religious beliefs, according to a draft for a speech he delivered in mid-February at HRC Foundation’s Time To THRIVE national conference in Washington, D.C.

If he showed any sign of femininity, it “resulted in discipline or threats saying that I’d be beaten up or kicked out if I ended up gay,” he wrote in the draft, so he took steps to blend in.

While Pacheco was a 15-year-old sophomore at Health Sciences High and Middle College in San Diego, his mother suffered a stroke. He and his younger sister took care of their mother and guided her rehabilitation.

During that time, “a state of depression took over and with constant suicidal thoughts, I didn’t believe I’d make it through the year,” Pacheco wrote in the draft speech.

When Anderson was grading papers, she used to put Pacheco’s paper on the bottom of the pile because she wanted to finish grading on a high note.

One day, she was sitting on her patio in San Diego grading about 160 papers. When she got to Pacheco’s paper, she discovered it was a suicide letter.

“I remember my heart just falling out from beneath me,” Anderson said.

She wondered if it was too late. She started making phone calls and when she got in touch with Pacheco, he opened up and shared what was going on.

“He knew he could share his story or truth with me,” Anderson said. “That’s when our mentorship and friendship really started to blossom.”

School employees coordinated a fund so Pacheco and his siblings would have their basic needs, such as groceries, taken care of for the rest of the school year.

“But even more than that, they made sure school was a safe zone for me — the first space where I was free to challenge the ideals I was taught to believe,” Pacheco wrote in the draft speech. “I had huge Polynesian hair that came down to my waist, which I always pulled back or braided around family, constantly conscious of my mannerisms so that I wouldn’t seem too feminine. But at school, I’d let my hair down and walked like the diva I knew I was.”

‘A huge struggle for me’

When Pacheco was 16, his mother died. He and his younger sister were taken away from their older siblings and placed in the custody of their father — who had been absent their entire lives — in Honolulu.

“My mom passing was sort of treated like something we needed to forget,” he said. “It was a huge struggle from me.”

While a high-schooler in Hawaii, Pacheco was in a senior project elective class and did his project on drag queens. “That’s kind of what got me into advocacy work,” he said.

Pacheco got connected with Life Foundation, a nonprofit HIV/AIDS prevention group in Hawaii that also provides services to those affected. He met a social worker, Gia Pacheco, who’s also a drag artist known as Gia Versace. She let Pacheco live with her.

They created The Beauty Blossom Workshop, “a sisterhood group dedicated to uniting and educating trans youth in Hawaii,” Pacheco wrote in the draft speech.

Pacheco developed his own drag persona, Aviana Versace. And he got involved with public speaking.

Anderson was in attendance when he gave his first speech — to a group of San Diego students in 2018.

“Kids were so touched,” she said. “That’s when it really hit me: ‘This is exactly what he needs to be doing.’”

Contact Julie Wootton-Greener at jgreener@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2921. Follow @julieswootton on Twitter.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
Local Videos
Coronavirus scare has Costco shoppers stocking up - VIDEO
Shoppers at Costco stores in the Las Vegas Valley stocked up on bottled water on Monday, March 2. Some were heeding the advice to stock supplies as coronavirus spreads in the U.S. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Alpine Motel landlord investigation
The RJ Investigations team talks about the current investigation into the Alpine Motel landlord and other properties he owners that have seen a laundry list of issues. The Alpine Motel caught fire December 21, 2019 that killed six people
Local veteran served in three wars
Las Vegan John Shaw fought in World War II, the Korean War and the Vietnam War. The veteran turned 95 in January, and remains with his wife of 64 years.
Real estate broker Scott Gragson pleads guilty in fatal DUI case - VIDEO
Real estate broker Scott Gragson pleaded guilty Friday in his fatal DUI case and is expected to spend several years in prison. (James Schaeffer, Michael Quine / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Driver killed after vehicle hits tree in west Las Vegas Valley - VIDEO
One person was killed in a crash Thursday afternoon in the western valley, Las Vegas police said. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Raiders sell and lease back headquarters - VIDEO
RJ reporter Eli Segall talks about the numbers behind the sale and lease back of the Raiders headquarters in Henderson and why businesses make these types of land grabs. (Renee Summerour/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Coronavirus advice for Las Vegas: Be prepared, but don't panic - VIDEO
The message was “you need to be prepared,” Dr. Judith Ford, medical director of clinical quality for HealthCare Partners Nevada, recounted Wednesday, Feb. 26. 2020. Ford and other Southern Nevada health authorities stressed there is no need to panic. (Renee Summerour/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas police and community partners work with homeless people - VIDEO
Media briefing about the impact of the MORE Team on the homeless community in Las Vegas, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Multiple units respond to fire at North Las Vegas business - VIDEO
Multiple units have responded to a fire Wednesday at a North Las Vegas business. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Air Force veteran builds model of famous ship - VIDEO
James "Jim" Twohig, who lives in Sun City Summerlin in Las Vegas, has built a fabulous model of the U.S. "Brig" Niagara. It's the first model ship he's built and completed in his life. This is a famous ship in U.S. history. It was the flagship of Commodore Oliver Hazard Perry in the famous battle of Lake Erie, in the War of 1812. The model will be shipped and displayed at the U.S. Naval Academy Museum. (Renee Summerour/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
New requirements for Real ID - VIDEO
What you need to know about the Real ID and why it may be important for you to have one if you don't have a passport. (Renee Summerour/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Major US 95 road project in downtown Las Vegas could cost $1B - VIDEO
The Nevada Department of Transportation wants to reconfigure a 4-mile portion of U.S. 95 between Rancho Drive and Mojave Road at an estimated cost of $1 billion. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Double amputee veteran climbs stairs at Strat - VIDEO
Travis Strong, who lost both of his legs by a bomb in Baghdad in 2006, climbed 108 levels and 1,455 stairs at the Strat. The event brought 1,000 climbers out to raise money for the American Lung Association in Nevada.
Why does the vote count take so long?
RJ political reporter Rory Appleton discusses the vote counting process and why it takes so long.
Doolittle Community Center hosts caucuses - VIDEO
The Doolittle Community Center hosted six precincts in one room for the Nevada Democratic caucuses, and voters engaged in debate and discussion about who to lead each precinct, Feb. 22, 2020. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Caucus day in Summerlin - VIDEO
Out-of-state caucus observer Ken Valz speaks about the Nevada Democratic caucuses at Palo Verde High School, Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Caucus day at East Last Vegas Community Center - VIDEO
Registration begins at the East Las Vegas Community Center for the Nevada Democratic caucuses, Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Democratic caucus-goers lined up to register at Liberty High - VIDEO
Democratic caucus-goers lined up to register at Liberty High in Henderson, Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Thousands gather for Trump rally
Thousands showed up for President Donald Trump’s rally Friday morning, forming a line that stretched nearly a quarter mile around the Las Vegas Convention Center.
President Trump speaks to the graduates of the Hope for Prisoners program in Las Vegas - VIDEO
President Donald Trump, along with the founder/CEO of Hope for Prisoners, John Ponder, and Las Vegas Metro Police Department officials, spoke to the graduates of the program, encouraging them to get back into society to be successful, Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020. (James Schaeffer and Renee Summerour/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Presidential candidates go after Michael Bloomberg
Tonight’s 2020 Democratic Debate was a full-blown attack on former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg. Candidates attacked his past policies, his record with stop and frisk and his billionaire status garnishing him a spot on the presidential trail, all while defending their own policies. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Pigeons wearing MAGA hats in Las Vegas - VIDEO
A flock of pigeons wearing Make America Great Again hats and one sporting a Donald Trump hairdo invaded downtown Las Vegas late Tuesday, following their release by an anonymous group: P.U.T.I.N. (Pigeons, United to Interfere Now). (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Tuesday is last day to early vote in Nevada Democratic caucuses - VIDEO
Early voting in the Nevada Democratic caucuses ends Tuesday, with sites open throughout Clark County. (Michael Quine and James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Senator Amy Klobuchar Interview with RJ Editorial Board
Sen. Klobuchar speaks with the Las Vegas Review Journal Editorial Board regarding key points to her campaign strategies for Nevada and for the country.
North Las Vegas school holds vigil for 2 children hit by pickup - VIDEO
Dozens of parents and students took part in a candlelight vigil at a North Las Vegas school Saturday night on behalf of two young students struck by a truck at a nearby crosswalk. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Two years until “I Do” - VIDEOY
Las Vegas locals Sam Cruz and Jeff Gaglione discuss their engagement, in their future wedding venue at Emerald at Queensridge in Las Vegas, on Monday, Feb. 3, 2020. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @elipagephoto
Visible progress on Henderson community ice arena
Construction crews are making visible progress on a Vegas Golden Knights community ice arena in downtown Henderson.
Video shows man stealing money gifts from Las Vegas wedding - VIDEO
A man sneaked into a wedding Saturday in the western Las Vegas Valley and stole most of the monetary gifts, according to the groom’s sister. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Fire closes Nellis Boulevard in northeast Las Vegas - VIDEO
Authorities said a vacant mobile home caught fire Tuesday afternoon and spread to adjectment mobile homes, according to a news release from the Clark County Fire Department. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Former Alpine Motel Apartment residents want belongings left behind in fire
District Judge Rob Bare began hearing arguments Tuesday afternoon to decide if former residents of the Alpine Motel Apartments can finally collect the belongings they were forced to abandon as they escaped a deadly December fire.
Missing hiker's sister on staying hopeful - Video
Karsta Lucas, the sister of Ronnie Lucas, a hiker missing at Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area, said Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, that family members remain hopeful the 33-year-old diabetic will be found safe despite spending two nights in the open without his insulin. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Search continues for missing hiker at Red Rock Canyon - Video
Volunteers come out to Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area west of Las Vegas to help find a hiker, Ronnie Lucas, who went missing on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Search for missing hiker at Red Rock Canyon - Video
Red Rock Search & Rescue is looked for the missing hiker at Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area on Monday, Feb. 10, 2010. The man was reported missing on Sunday. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas ready to enforce homeless camping ban - VIDEO
Las Vegas police will begin enforcing a controversial camping ban on city streets on Saturday, but officials say they expect to impose the penalties available under the new ordinance only in rare instances. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Officials celebrate opening of Las Vegas park named for slain officer - Video
Top public officials came together Friday morning to celebrate the grand opening of Officer Alyn Beck Memorial Park in the northwest valley, named after a police officer killed in the line of duty in 2014. (Nathan Asselin/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Wrong-way driver causes fatal crash near Las Vegas airport, authorities say - VIDEO
A suspected impaired motorist driving the wrong way on the Airport Connector caused a crash that killed another driver near McCarran International Airport early Friday morning, Jan. 17, 2020, according to law enforcement. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
The car that Tupac was shot in is for sale - VIDEO
The vehicle that legendary rapper Tupac Shakur was riding in when he was shot after a boxing match in Las Vegas is up for auction. The black 1996 BMW 7 Series is listed by Celebrity Cars Las Vegas for $1.75 million. (Angus Kelly/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
THE LATEST