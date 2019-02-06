Las Vegas archers to attend world tourney on home turf

Impact Archery shooters have been preparing for months for The Vegas Shoot, happening Feb. 8-10 at the South Point. The Vegas Shoot, put on by the National Field Archery Association, is the largest indoor archery tournament in the world

Haley West and Ryan Boring shoot arrows at Impact Archery on Friday, Feb. 1. (Rachel Spacek/Las Vegas Review-Journal @RachelSpacek)

Ryan Boring shoots an arrow at Impact Archery on Friday, Feb. 1. (Rachel Spacek/Las Vegas Review-Journal @RachelSpacek)

Haley West of southwest Las Vegas became interested in archery after watching her father, Dennis, get involved in the sport. Today, much to the joy of her father, Haley sometimes outscores him.

“It is satisfying; it is bittersweet,” Dennis said, beaming down at his daughter. “It is so good to see she has worked that hard …”

Haley, 12, a student at Miller Middle School in Henderson, has been shooting arrows since she was 9. For her, the goal is to “beat the older guys” and her personal best score.

Impact Archery shooters, including Dennis and Haley, have been preparing for months for The Vegas Shoot, happening Feb. 8-10 at the South Point. The Vegas Shoot, put on by the National Field Archery Association, is the largest indoor archery tournament in the world; organizers said more than 3,600 archers had registered this year.

Impact Archery opened in southwest Las Vegas in 2013 as both an archery shop with bows, service equipment and private lessons, and an indoor shooting range. About 25 archers represent the shop at tournaments throughout the year. Impact Archery has a league for 12- to 18-year-olds who meet every Monday and Thursday at the shop; they will compete in The Vegas Shoot.

“If you are a decent shooter in Las Vegas, you are going to compete in The Vegas Shoot,” shop owner Charles Roof said.

To prepare, Impact Archery shooters were practicing in the range as much as possible. Brenda West, Haley’s mother, Dennis’ wife and a shooter herself, said archery is 90 to 95 percent mental.

Ryan Boring, 14, an Impact Archery shooter, agreed that the sport can be mentally taxing. He said he used to “get in his head a lot,” causing him to overthink and miss shots.

Roof said his 74-year-old father still shoots.

Though the sport is challenging, Brenda said, “anybody can do it.”

Contact Rachel Spacek at 702-387-2921 or rspacek@reviewjournal.com. Follow @RachelSpacek on Twitter.