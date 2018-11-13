Southwest

Las Vegas-based storytellers take center stage Saturday

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 13, 2018 - 9:54 am
 

Interacting with listeners is among the biggest rewards of performing, storytellers say.

That’s part of what attracted 12 to 20 members to the Nevada Storytelling Guild, the Las Vegas affiliate of the National Storytelling Network. Members periodically tell cultural, personal and folk stories to intimate audiences.

They’ll be on a bigger-than-usual stage starting at 1 p.m. Nov. 17 at the guild’s annual Tellabration. The free gathering is set to showcase nine stories and eight storytellers, and it’s aimed at introducing attendees to the craft of storytelling and inspiring them to share their own tales.

Karla Huntsman founded the Las Vegas guild in 2008, but it disbanded when she moved to Utah. She later returned to Southern Nevada and restarted the group in 2012 along with Rochelle Hooks, guild president.

“It is very intimate and different than any kind of entertainment,” she said. “The storyteller presents their story and provides the music, the ambiance, but the audience member is also creating the story with their imagination. Someone creates all the visual pictures, but you create the story.”

Hooks got her start in storytelling in a similar group in Missouri and, after moving to Las Vegas in 1997, began teaching storytelling to children at the West Las Vegas Arts Center. Hooks formerly taught Clark County School District kindergartners through second-graders; she’s now the chairwoman of the Department of Education at the College of Southern Nevada.

Aside from putting on Tellabration on the weekend before Thanksgiving, coinciding with other National Storytelling Network affiliates’ Tellabration events, the Nevada Storytelling Guild meets the fourth Tuesday of each month at the College of Southern Nevada North Las Vegas Campus, with the exceptions of December and July, for storytelling workshops, coaching and open mics.

Huntsman said many people have never experienced storytelling and have no idea what it consists of, and that listeners often approach her after a story to tell her it triggered memories of their own tales.

The Nevada Storytelling Guild supports both traditional stories and folk tales, as well as personal stories. Member Sandy Perlman will tell a Hawaiian legend Saturday and perform a traditional hula dance.

Perlman’s story is of Naupaka, a half-flower that grows on the Hawaiian Islands. Hooks’ story is about Anansi, a popular character in African folk tales who teaches life lessons. The audience will be asked to chant during the story.

Huntsman said her tale links a legend to the Route 91 Harvest festival shooting and ends with an original song about a lesson learned from the tragedy.

Contact Rachel Spacek at rspacek@reviewjournal.com. Follow @RachelSpacek on Twitter.

ad-high_impact_4
Local
Poet’s Walk Henderson introduces storytelling
Residents enjoy a storytelling activity.
Downtown Summerlin hosts its annual Festival of Arts
People crowd to Downtown Summerlin for the 23rd annual Summerlin Festival of Arts in Las Vegas, Sunday, Oct. 14, 2018. (Caroline Brehman/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Clark County educators debate alternative grading systems
Spring Valley High School principal Tam Larnerd, Spring Valley High School IB coordinator Tony Gebbia and retired high school teacher Joyce O'Day discuss alternative grading systems. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @marcusvillagran
Grandparents on the fire that killed three family members
Charles and Doris Smith talk about the night an apartment fire took the lives of three of their family members. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @marcusvillagran
New York artist Bobby Jacobs donated a sculpture to the Las Vegas Healing Garden
Bobby Jacobs, an artist from upstate New York, has spent much of the past year creating a sculpture of two separate angel wings. He donated the sculpture to the Las Vegas Healing Garden. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Weather will cool slightly through the end of the week
The weather will cool slightly through the end of the week., but highs are still expected to be slightly above normal for this year. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Mayor announces new public-private partnership
Mayor Carolyn Goodman announced the creation of the Mayor’s Fund for Las Vegas LIFE, a public-private partnership that will allocate money to the city’s neediest.
Fremont9 opens downtown
Fremont9 apartment complex has opened in downtown Las Vegas. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @marcusvillagran
Fall fairytale gets cozy at Bellagio Conservatory
Bellagio Conservatory introduces its fall-themed garden titled "Falling Asleep." (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @marcusvillagran
What the house that Ted Binion died in looks like today
Casino heir Ted Binion died in this Las Vegas home in 1998. Current home owner Jane Popple spent over $600,000 to restore and modernize the home. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @marcusvillagran
Rescue Mission employees terminated
Don James, a former employee for the Las Vegas Rescue Mission, talks about the day his team was terminated. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Raiders Cupcakes at Freed's Bakery
Freed's Bakery will have Raiders-themed cupcakes available in store and for order during football season. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @marcusvillagran
51s fans say goodbye to Cashman Field
Las Vegas 51s fans said goodbye to Cashman Field in Las Vegas, Monday September, 3, 2018. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @marcusvillagran
51s owner Don Logan's last weekend at Cashman Field
Don Logan, owner of the Las Vegas 51s, gives a tour of Cashman Field before the team's final weekend using the field. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @marcusvillagran
More in Southwest
TOP NEWS
News Headlines
Southwest Video
Events
 
Add Event
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like