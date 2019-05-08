Las Vegas festival showcases students’ storytelling skills — PHOTOS
Robert Jones, coordinator of K-12 library services with the Clark County School District, said 20 schools and about 60 students participated in the Bristlecone Storytelling Festival. The festival, in its 18th year, was held April 29-May 1 at Windmill Library, West Charleston Library and Whitney Library. It featured memorized storytelling from Clark County School District fourth- through sixth-graders.
Shana Harrington, youth services manager with the library district, said the district chooses branches that have large theaters and are near schools.
“Storytelling is a great way to improve student confidence and reinforce public speaking,” Harrington said. “Students who perform will be ahead of peers as far as being confident to do presentations in the future and be in front of a crowd.”
