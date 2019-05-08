Las Vegas festival showcases students’ storytelling skills — PHOTOS

Robert Jones, coordinator of K-12 library services with the Clark County School District, said 20 schools and about 60 students participated in the Bristlecone Storytelling Festival. The festival, in its 18th year, was held April 29-May 1 at Windmill Library, West Charleston Library and Whitney Library. It featured memorized storytelling from Clark County School District fourth- through sixth-graders.

Forbuss Elementary School student Roxy Martinez performs "The Little Red Hen" during the Bristlecone Storytelling Festival at the Windmill Library on Friday, April 29, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Blue Diamond Elementary School students Izzy Folk and Jade Jacobs perform "There is a Bird on Your Head" during the Bristlecone Storytelling Festival at the Windmill Library on Friday, April 29, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Forbuss Elementary School student Joyce Harveston performs "Exclamation Mark!" during the Bristlecone Storytelling Festival at the Windmill Library on Friday, April 29, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Forbuss Elementary School student Reed Hambly performs "Purple, Green and Yellow" during the Bristlecone Storytelling Festival at the Windmill Library on Friday, April 29, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Forbuss Elementary School student Reed Hambly performs "Purple, Green and Yellow" during the Bristlecone Storytelling Festival at the Windmill Library on Friday, April 29, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Forbuss Elementary School student Ryder Cantwell performs "The Princess and the Pony" during the Bristlecone Storytelling Festival at the Windmill Library on Friday, April 29, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Goolsby Elementary School students Vanessa Estrada Morales and Aikum Sindhu perform "The Three Little Pigs" during the Bristlecone Storytelling Festival at the Windmill Library on Friday, April 29, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Goolsby Elementary School students Magnolia Johnson and Gianna Pellicone perform "I Am a Frog" during the Bristlecone Storytelling Festival at the Windmill Library on Friday, April 29, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Goolsby Elementary School students Vanesa Stamatova and Natalie Fontes perform "My New Friend is So Fun" during the Bristlecone Storytelling Festival at the Windmill Library on Friday, April 29, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Goolsby Elementary School student Rachel Feigenson performs "Knuffle Bunny" during the Bristlecone Storytelling Festival at the Windmill Library on Friday, April 29, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Hummel Elementary School students Bianka Arana and Aaliyah Payne perform "Creepy Carrots" during the Bristlecone Storytelling Festival at the Windmill Library on Friday, April 29, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Hummel Elementary School students Xavier Glover and Maya Gordon perform "The legend of Rock, Paper and Scissors" during the Bristlecone Storytelling Festival at the Windmill Library on Friday, April 29, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Hummel Elementary School student Luigi Tiongco performs "Stone Soup" during the Bristlecone Storytelling Festival at the Windmill Library on Friday, April 29, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Hummel Elementary School student Kyra Stinnett performs "Oh No! Or, How My Science Project Destroyed the World" during the Bristlecone Storytelling Festival at the Windmill Library on Friday, April 29, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Tanaka Elementary School students Celine Pham and Vivyana Yepes perform "Tilly" during the Bristlecone Storytelling Festival at the Windmill Library on Friday, April 29, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Tanaka Elementary School student. Sean Lalangan performs "Master of All Masters" during the Bristlecone Storytelling Festival at the Windmill Library on Friday, April 29, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

CCSD elementary school students gather on stage after reciting their stories during the Bristlecone Storytelling Festival at the Windmill Library on Friday, April 29, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Shana Harrington, youth services manager with the library district, said the district chooses branches that have large theaters and are near schools.

“Storytelling is a great way to improve student confidence and reinforce public speaking,” Harrington said. “Students who perform will be ahead of peers as far as being confident to do presentations in the future and be in front of a crowd.”

