Las Vegas man ‘extremely critical’ after rescue from Lake Havasu

A 21-year-old Las Vegas man was taken to a hospital in “extremely critical condition” Saturday after being pulled from the bottom of Lake Havasu in Arizona, according to the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office.

The London Bridge in Lake Havasu City, Ariz., was purchased by the townÂ’s founder and rededicated in 1971. It is now the second most popular tourist attraction in Arizona following the Grand Canyon.|||Photo by Deborah Wall

A 21-year-old Las Vegas man was taken to a hospital in “extremely critical condition” Saturday after being pulled from the bottom of Lake Havasu in Arizona, according to the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office.

The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office Division of Boating Safety responded to the area of Thompson Bay on Lake Havasu near London Bridge Beach after a male was reported missing in the lake.

Several boating deputies and divers with the Sheriff’s Office and Lake Havasu City Police Department began searching the water for the man, and were later joined by members of the Lake Havasu City Fire Department.

A firefighter located the missing man in about 7 feet of water, 25 feet off of the shore, the release said.

The victim was pulled to shore, and firefighters, deputies and police officers began CPR and lifesaving measures. The 21-year-old Las Vegas man was transported to Havasu Regional Medical Center in “extremely critical condition,” the release said.

Wind, waves and swimming ability appear to be factors, the release said. Alcohol and drugs are not believed to be involved.