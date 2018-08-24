Las Vegas park in Southern Highlands set to open

More than a decade after it was originally slated for completion, a public sports park in Southern Highlands is finally set to open its gates.

The 17-acre park features four lighted soccer fields, a basketball court with six hoops and shaded playground equipment. There’s also a walking path, more than 20 park benches placed under shade structures and close to 100 parking spaces.

A grand opening is planned for the park, located just southeast of Stuckey Elementary School, at 3 p.m. Tuesday.

“We know this park will be a great asset to the Southern Highlands community, and bring together families from all over the area,” Olympia Companies vice president of planning Chris Armstrong said.

The park’s fields will likely see good use from youth soccer teams this fall. In prior years they have competed for practice space in Southern Highlands’ smaller parks or gone to the nearby community of Mountain’s Edge.

Still, the project’s completion is met with mixed reaction from homeowners in Southern Highlands, a master-planned community of more than 7,000 homes near the southern edge of the Las Vegas Valley.

Years ago, before the recession, homeowners were presented designs for a much larger park with additional amenities, including a lighted baseball fourplex complemented and two practice diamonds. Residents were told the park would be open in 2008.

Armstrong said the former plan was not feasible for Olympia Companies after the recession left land prices less than one-third than their peak.

Still, some residents feel slighted.

“It’s smaller than it was supposed to be. It’s not equipped the way it was supposed to be,” homeowner Patricia McCarley said. “A lot of us are not happy being shortchanged or being lied to.”

Others are excited to finally be able to use the long-awaited park. Jennifer Miller said she’s been watching the construction and thinks the facility will be well-received by joggers and people walking their dogs.

“I know my immediate group is more excited about having more lawn areas and paved paths,” she said.

And while the park that will open Tuesday is not as large as the one pitched, Olympia Companies representative Angela Rock said the company is proud of the $8 million facility.

“How much we could spend on this park was based on our revenue,” she said. “We wanted (the larger park) too, but in the end we had to decide we wanted to provide this in lieu of nothing.”

Contact Michael Scott Davidson at sdavidson@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3861. Follow @davidsonlvrj on Twitter.