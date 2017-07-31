Man barricades himself in vacant Las Vegas home

A man is in custody Monday afternoon after barricading himself in a vacant southwest Las Vegas Valley home.

The incident at a residence near Blue Diamond Road and Inspiration Drive was reported about 12:40 p.m. and lasted about four hours, Metropolitan Police Department spokeswoman Laura Meltzer said.

The situation resulted from an incident earlier in the day in which a man struck a woman with what appeared to be a metal bar, police said. The man ran from that scene to the vacant home.

Streets in the area were shut down during the standoff, Metro spokesman Larry Hadfield said.

It did not appear the woman was transported to a hospital, Meltzer said.

