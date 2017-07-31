ad-fullscreen
Southwest

Man barricades himself in vacant Las Vegas home

By Bianca Cseke Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 31, 2017 - 2:27 pm
 
Updated July 31, 2017 - 4:59 pm

A man is in custody Monday afternoon after barricading himself in a vacant southwest Las Vegas Valley home.

The incident at a residence near Blue Diamond Road and Inspiration Drive was reported about 12:40 p.m. and lasted about four hours, Metropolitan Police Department spokeswoman Laura Meltzer said.

The situation resulted from an incident earlier in the day in which a man struck a woman with what appeared to be a metal bar, police said. The man ran from that scene to the vacant home.

Streets in the area were shut down during the standoff, Metro spokesman Larry Hadfield said.

It did not appear the woman was transported to a hospital, Meltzer said.

Contact Bianca Cseke at bcseke@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @biancacseke1 on Twitter.

