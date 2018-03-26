Man dies at construction site in southwest Las Vegas

The Metropolitan Police Department received reports of the deadly incident at about 9:50 a.m. at a construction site at 9750 W. Sunset Road, near South Grand Canyon Drive.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police (Jason Bean/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A man died Monday morning on a construction site in the southwest Las Vegas Valley, police said.

The Metropolitan Police Department received reports of the deadly incident at about 9:50 a.m. at a construction site at 9750 W. Sunset Road, near South Grand Canyon Drive.

Details about the incident were not immediately available, Las Vegas police spokesman Larry Hadfield said.

The Nevada Occupational Safety and Health Division is investigating the death.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

