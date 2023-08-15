Motorcyclist killed in southwest valley crash

A motorcyclist was killed after hitting a curb, a wall and a light pole in the southwest Las Vegas Valley 0n Monday night.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The 31-year-old man was riding a 2015 Kawasaki ZX-6R 636 around 10 p.m. near South Durango Drive and West Hacienda Avenue, according to a statement from the Metropolitan Police Department.

Police said the rider lost control and struck the curb, causing the bike to flip and collide with a wall and a light pole before the rider was ejected.

The man, who was not immediately identified, died at the scene.

Durango was closed in both directions from Reno Avenue to Hacienda for several hours while officers investigated the crash.

