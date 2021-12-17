Pedestrian killed in southwest Las Vegas crash

A pedestrian attempting to make it onto an public bus was fatally struck by a car Friday morning in southwest Las Vegas.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Police believe that at 9:20 a.m., a 2017 Honda Civic was attempting to turn out of the Egg Works parking lot at 6690 S. Rainbow Blvd. when the driver struck a pedestrian jogging to the nearby Regional Transportation Commission bus stop, according to a statement from the Metropolitan Police Department.

The pedestrian, a 68-year-old man, died at University Medical Center.

The driver of the Honda, a 43-year-old man, stayed at the scene and police did not believe he was impaired.

