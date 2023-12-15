Police break up release party for Kanye West-Ty Dolla $ign album

County officials asked for help from Las Vegas police to break up the unlicensed party in the southwest Las Vegas Valley.

(Review-Journal file)

From 200 to 300 people were dispersed Thursday night from an unlicensed party in southwest Las Vegas celebrating the release of an album by the rapper Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign.

County officials requested assistance from the Metropolitan Police Department at about 11:30 p.m. to send the group away from the 13000 block of South Decatur Boulevard, according to police spokesman Officer Bob Wicks.

The county issued some citations for the unlicensed assembly, but no one was arrested, Wick said.

The planned party for the release of the album by West and Ty Dolla $ign, titled “Vultures,” was announced on social media outlets X, YouTube and TikTok as happening at 11 p.m. at 13850 S. Decatur.

It was unclear whether either West or Ty Dolla $ign were at the event or there virtually.

A spokesperson for Clark County could not be reached.

Contact Jeff Burbank at jburbank@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0382. Follow @JeffBurbank2 on X.