Teen has minor injuries after being hit by truck near school

A teenage boy suffered minor injuries after a truck “bumped” into him near Desert Oasis High School in the southwest valley Tuesday morning, according to Las Vegas police.

Desert Oasis High School (Google Street View)

A teenage boy suffered minor injuries after a truck “bumped” into him near Desert Oasis High School in the southwest valley Tuesday morning, according to Las Vegas police.

The teenager was crossing the street in a crosswalk about 6:30 a.m. when a Toyota truck traveling east on Erie Avenue made a left-hand turn onto Torrey Pines Drive and “bumped the teen with his front bumper,” Metro Lt. David Gordon said.

The teenager sustained minor bumps and abrasions, Gordon said. Medical responded and he was released at the scene.

Impairment was not a factor, he said.

Contact Max Michor at mmichor@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @MaxMichor on Twitter. Review-Journal writer Isabelle Delgado contributed to this story.

West Erie Avenue and South Torrey Pines Drive, las vegas, nv