Southwest

Teen has minor injuries after being hit by truck near school

By Max Michor Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 22, 2017 - 7:02 am
 
Updated August 22, 2017 - 7:33 am

A teenage boy suffered minor injuries after a truck “bumped” into him near Desert Oasis High School in the southwest valley Tuesday morning, according to Las Vegas police.

The teenager was crossing the street in a crosswalk about 6:30 a.m. when a Toyota truck traveling east on Erie Avenue made a left-hand turn onto Torrey Pines Drive and “bumped the teen with his front bumper,” Metro Lt. David Gordon said.

The teenager sustained minor bumps and abrasions, Gordon said. Medical responded and he was released at the scene.

Impairment was not a factor, he said.

Contact Max Michor at mmichor@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @MaxMichor on Twitter. Review-Journal writer Isabelle Delgado contributed to this story.

 

