US Marshal shoots, kills pit bull in southwest Las Vegas Valley

A deputy U.S. Marshal shot and killed a pit bull that was attacking his neighbor early Wednesday morning in the southwest Las Vegas Valley, the Marshals Service said.

Also according to the Marshals Service:

The deputy heard his neighbor screaming about 6:30 a.m. Wednesday near Hualapai Way and Interstate 215 and went to investigate.

He found a pit bull “viciously” attacking the woman near her home and shot the dog twice.

Las Vegas police responded and called an ambulance for the woman, who was treated at a hospital for multiple bites.

The woman was exercising in her garage with the door open when the pit bull ran in and attacked her dog, which was on a leash, the Marshals Service said. The pit bull turned on her when she tried to break up the fight.

