Woman dies from injuries suffered in southwest Las Vegas fire

A woman died Monday night in a fire at a southwest valley apartment complex.

The Clark County Fire Department responded just after 7 p.m. to reports of a fire inside at the Rancho Del Sol apartments, 4201 W. Rochelle Ave., near Flamingo Road and Arville Street, according to CCFD Fire Chief Greg Cassell.

Crews arriving at the scene found a small fire burning near the kitchen area inside an apartment and an adult woman suffering from severe burns, Cassell said. She was hospitalized but later died from her injuries.

The fire caused about $4,000 in damage and did not spread to any neighboring apartments, he said. The Metropolitan Police Department is assisting in the investigation.

The Clark County coroner’s office will identify the woman who died after her family is notified.

