Speeding motorist killed in single-vehicle wreck

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 17, 2022 - 2:26 pm
 
Las Vegas Police. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
A motorist was killed early Sunday in a single-vehicle crash in northeast Las Vegas.

The crash was reported about 4:40 a.m. at North Hollywood Boulevard and Walnut Canyon Drive, police said.

An Ford F-150 was speeding northbound when its driver lost control and the pickup veered onto a sidewalk, hitting a couple cinder block walls and a light pole before ending up in a home’s backyard, police said.

The motorist died at the scene.

This was the 47th traffic fatality investigated by Metro in 2022.

The investigation was ongoing and the motorist is expected to be identified by the Clark County coroner’s office.

Contact Ricardo Torres-Cortez at rtorres@reviewjournal.com. Follow him on Twitter @rickytwrites.

