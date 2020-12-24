Star Nursery giving free Christmas trees to first responders
Star Nursery will be donating their remaining Christmas trees for free to first responders and hospital workers.
All Star Nursery Garden Centers in the Vegas Valley will donate trees through Thursday.
First responders and hospital workers must present identification cards or badges.
For more information, go to www.starnursery.com.