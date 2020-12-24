Star Nursery giving free Christmas trees to first responders

Star Nursery will be donating their remaining Christmas trees for free to first responders and hospital workers.

Ollie, a 10-week-old Boston Terrier, looks around at Christmas trees at Star Nursery in Las Vegas on Friday, Dec. 11, 2020. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

A woman shops for Christmas trees at Star Nursery in Las Vegas on Friday, Dec. 11, 2020. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

All Star Nursery Garden Centers in the Vegas Valley will donate trees through Thursday.

First responders and hospital workers must present identification cards or badges.

For more information, go to www.starnursery.com.