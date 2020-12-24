37°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
CORONAVIRUS DATA, UPDATED DAILY
Local

Star Nursery giving free Christmas trees to first responders

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 23, 2020 - 9:33 pm
 
Ollie, a 10-week-old Boston Terrier, looks around at Christmas trees at Star Nursery in Las Veg ...
Ollie, a 10-week-old Boston Terrier, looks around at Christmas trees at Star Nursery in Las Vegas on Friday, Dec. 11, 2020. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
A woman shops for Christmas trees at Star Nursery in Las Vegas on Friday, Dec. 11, 2020. (Chase ...
A woman shops for Christmas trees at Star Nursery in Las Vegas on Friday, Dec. 11, 2020. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

In appreciation of their services to the community, Star Nursery will be donating their remaining Christmas trees for free to first responders and hospital workers.

All Star Nursery Garden Centers in the Vegas Valley will donate trees through Thursday.

🌲⛑🚑 FREE Christmas Trees for First Responders! 🌲We want to say thank you to our First Responders! So stop by anytime during business hours and receive a free Christmas tree until we are completely sold out!🌲

Posted by Star Nursery on Wednesday, December 23, 2020

First responders and hospital workers must present identification cards or badges.

For more information, go to www.starnursery.com.

MOST READ
1
Father’s family grieves Las Vegas boy accidentally slain by mom
Father’s family grieves Las Vegas boy accidentally slain by mom
2
Fentanyl poisoning likely in suspicious death of Las Vegas infant
Fentanyl poisoning likely in suspicious death of Las Vegas infant
3
A crisis quietly unfolds in Clark County hospitals
A crisis quietly unfolds in Clark County hospitals
4
Wynn Las Vegas hotel guest allegedly committed unemployment fraud
Wynn Las Vegas hotel guest allegedly committed unemployment fraud
5
Las Vegas man arrested in child pornography sting
Las Vegas man arrested in child pornography sting
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST