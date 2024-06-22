94°F
State investigators probing wrong-way double fatal on 215

POlice and fire crews work a wrong-way crash on the 215 Beltway near Jones Boulevard that kille ...
POlice and fire crews work a wrong-way crash on the 215 Beltway near Jones Boulevard that killed two people and injured two more about 4:08 p.m. Thursday, June 20, 2024. (FastCam)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 21, 2024 - 9:10 pm
 

Nevada State Police crash investigators were working to determine details of the fiery wrong-way crash that killed two people Thursday on the 215 Beltway during rush hour.

A black GMC going the wrong way on the westbound 215 Beltway collided head on with a Dodge Ram 2500 about 4:08 p.m. west of Jones Boulevard. Both drivers were killed when they collided in the left lane. Neither has been identified by the Clark County coroner’s office.

A Toyota Camry was struck by the GMC and also burned. The driver suffered injuries that were not life-threatening.

Police haven’t indicated where the wrong-way driver entered the highway.

A dashcam video sent from a motorist to a local television station showed the wrong-way, GMC speeding on the 215 in the emergency lane next to the concrete median. It wasn’t clear how far the video was taken from the crash scene.

Nevada State Police trooper Shawn Haggstrom said he has not seen the video, but he said investigators might be able to determine the speed of the GMC.

“In the past, investigators have been able to retrieve almost like a plane’s black box and see what sort of speed was involved,” he said.

Nevada continues to see speed and impairment as the biggest factors in fatal crashes, Haggstrom said.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com.

