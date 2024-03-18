66°F
Summerlin/Centennial Hills

Body found at golf course in northwest Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 18, 2024 - 12:01 pm
 
Clark County coroner's office (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
A body was found Monday at a golf course in northwest Las Vegas, the Clark County coroner’s office has confirmed.

The body was found at the Painted Desert Golf Club at 5555 Painted Mirage Rd, near Lone Mountain Road and U.S. 95, a coroner’s office spokesperson confirmed in an email.

No further information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for further information.

Contact Brett Clarkson at bclarkson@reviewjournal.com.

