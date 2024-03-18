Body found at golf course in northwest Las Vegas

A body was found Monday at a golf course in northwest Las Vegas, the Clark County coroner’s office has confirmed.

Clark County coroner's office (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The body was found at the Painted Desert Golf Club at 5555 Painted Mirage Rd, near Lone Mountain Road and U.S. 95, a coroner’s office spokesperson confirmed in an email.

No further information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for further information.

