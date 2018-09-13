Clark County library cardholders have access to many unknown perks

People with Clark County Library District cards now receive free access to Rosetta Stone language-learning software and the Las Vegas-based Socrates math tutoring program, which is aimed at children in kindergarten through fifth grade and incorporates video games.

The Las Vegas-Clark County Library District is touting two new services to potential cardholders as part of the American Library Association’s national Library Card Sign-up Month, which is September.

People with cards now receive free access to Rosetta Stone language-learning software and the Las Vegas-based Socrates math tutoring program, which is aimed at children in kindergarten through fifth grade and incorporates video games.

“So many people don’t know what’s available for free using their library card,” library district Executive Director Ronald Heezen said. “Everything we offer digitally, most folks are unaware of, so they’d be surprised to learn what we have.”

Summerlin branch manager Gregory Carr echoed those sentiments.

“We’re trying to get as many people — parents (and) children — to come in and interact with our staff and programs, and just to become more aware of what’s in our system,” he said Tuesday at the library.

Among the less-visible offerings touted by the Library District:

13 million songs available at libraries or at home via the Freegal Music streaming app. Cardholders may download up six songs per week and access up to three hours of streaming music a day.

Movie streaming and downloading via Hoopla Digital. Patrons also can check out DVDs and access audiobooks, e-books, comics and TV shows. Users may borrow up to 10 titles per month.

Educational courses via free access to lynda.com, as well as children’s learning programs such as the language-improvement tool Muzzy.

Nevada Career Explorer, which lists jobs and offers a self-assessment to determine which jobs might fit best.

The library district welcomes feedback, Heezen said.

“We’re always trying to anticipate what are our users going to want, so we try to provide that for them,” he said.

