Coroner IDs woman killed in Summerlin roundabout car crash

Las Vegas police investigate an accident in which one person died late Thursday night, Nov. 16, 2017, on Hills Center Drive in Summerlin. (Max Michor/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Clark County coroner has identified the woman killed Thursday in a suspected DUI crash at a Summerlin roundabout.

Tony Eisenhauer, 56, died at University Medical Center after a sedan crashed into a palm tree at a roundabout near Town Center Drive and Summerlin Parkway. Eisenhauer was a passenger in the sedan.

The driver, 55-year-old John Delillo, was also seriously injured in the crash. He showed signs of impairment, police said, and was charged with driving under the influence resulting in death.

The Metropolitan Police Department has investigated 117 fatal crashes this year.

