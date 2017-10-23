DeMarco’s menu comes from Italy by way of New York City

Dom DeMarco’s Pizzeria Bar is named for Domenico DeMarco, who hails from the Caserta Province in Italy and opened Di Fara Pizza in Brooklyn.

The exterior of Dom DeMarco's is seen Oct. 16, 2017. DeMarco's pizza is hand-tossed and made from a recipe used by one of New York City's iconic pizza joints. (Jan Hogan/View)

An appetizer of meatballs comes sizzling hot in a miniature cast-iron skillet, choked in marinara sauce. (Jan Hogan/View)

The interior of Dom DeMarco's is seen Oct. 16, 2017. It features dark woods against warm hues, the requisite red linen napkins, the mark of any authentic Italian eatery, and repeated beams on the high ceiling. Eat inside or on the patio. (Jan Hogan/View)

The interior of Dom DeMarco's is seen Oct. 16, 2017. It features dark woods against warm hues, the requisite red linen napkins, the mark of any authentic Italian eatery, and repeated beams on the high ceiling. Eat inside or on the patio. (Jan Hogan/View)

An appetizer of meatballs comes sizzling hot in a miniature cast-iron skillet, choked in marinara sauce. (Jan Hogan/View)

Eggplant pizzettes are a thinly sliced eggplant dredged in panko and lightly fried, dressed with a drizzle of marinara sauce and topped with cheese. (Jan Hogan/View)

Happy hour offers favorite items at bargain prices as seen in this table tent seen Oct. 16, 2017. (Jan Hogan/View)

The Mediterranean salad is chock full of Earthy goodness.

The exterior of Dom DeMarco's is seen Oct. 16, 2017. DeMarco's pizza is hand-tossed and made from a recipe used by one of New York City's iconic pizza joints. (Jan Hogan/View)

Dom DeMarco’s Pizzeria & Bar is named for Domenico DeMarco, who hails from the Caserta Province in Italy and opened Di Fara Pizza in Brooklyn.

Al Scalleat, one of the owners of DeMarco’s, bought the rights to Domenico’s recipe and flew him to Las Vegas to teach his chefs how to make the pizza.

“We only did our first TV ad a couple months ago,” said Jared Harmon, general manager. “But we really rely on word of mouth.” He estimated that 75 percent of visitors come for pizza.

That’s not all that’s on the menu. Other offers include eggplant pizzettes; appetizers such as calamari, meatballs, chicken wings and antipasto; salads including Caesar, Caprese and Mediterranean; spaghetti and meatballs, and linguine and clams; and entrees such as eggplant parmigiana, lasagna, chicken picatta and seafood pescatori.

Happy hour is 2-6 p.m. weekdays. The “Happiest Hour” which includes half price on pizza, is 2-4 p.m.

Contact Jan Hogan at jhogan@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2949.

Dom DeMarco’s Pizzeria & Bar Where: 9785 W. Charleston Blvd. Hours: 11:30 a.m.-9 p.m. Mondays-Thursdays; 11:30 a.m.-10 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays; 11:30 a.m.-9 p.m. Sundays Information: domdemarcos.com or 702-570-7000

9785 W. Charleston Blvd.