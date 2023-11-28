Downtown Summerlin unveils the latest holiday Giving Machine — PHOTOS

A Las Vegas Aces player helped inaugurate the vending-machine-in-reverse that helps people donate items to local and global charities.

Las Vegas Aces player Kiah Stokes purchases items from The Giving Machine, a “vending machine” that allows users to purchase items for local and global charities, at a Giving Tuesday event in Downtown Summerlin in Las Vegas, Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2023. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Las Vegas Aces player Kiah Stokes leads a parade of the Palo Verde High School Marching Band to a Giving Tuesday event celebrating the opening of The Giving Machine, a “vending machine” that allows users to purchase items for local and global charities, at a Giving Tuesday event in Downtown Summerlin in Las Vegas, Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2023. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Items purchased rest in the bottom of The Giving Machine at a Giving Tuesday event in Downtown Summerlin in Las Vegas, Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2023. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

The Giving Machine, a “vending machine” that allows users to purchase items for local and global charities, in Downtown Summerlin in Las Vegas, Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2023. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Las Vegas Aces mascot Bucket$ greets fans next to The Giving Machine, a “vending machine” that allows users to purchase items for local and global charities, at a Giving Tuesday event in Downtown Summerlin in Las Vegas, Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2023. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Rep. Susie Lee, D-Nev., addresses the crowd at a Giving Tuesday event to introduce The Giving Machine in Downtown Summerlin in Las Vegas, Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2023. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Members of the Palo Verde High School Marching Band perform at a Giving Tuesday event celebrating the opening of The Giving Machine in Downtown Summerlin in Las Vegas, Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2023. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

The Las Vegas Valley is overflowing with holiday traditions. One of the most charitable ones has officially returned.

Downtown Summerlin hosted a ceremony Tuesday to inaugurate this year’s Giving Machine, a vending machine that works in reverse by letting users donate items to a variety of local and global charities.

Las Vegas Aces center Kiah Stokes, a two-time WNBA champion, helped get the giving started by making a ceremonial donation on behalf of herself and her teammates.

“I think it’s great, an opportunity for the more fortunate to give to the less fortunate,” Stokes said. “It’s the holiday season. It’s about giving. And I think that I have an opportunity to give. My teammates, the organization, we do a lot. And just to be a part of this and to have some type of input, I just think it’s incredible.”

This year’s local beneficiaries include the Just One Project, Communities in Schools of Nevada, Baby’s Bounty, Opportunity Village and Jewish Family Service Agency.

“This is our third year of being part of the Giving Machine,” said Tami Hance-Lehr, CEO of Communities in Schools. “And we have almost doubled our footprint because of donations like this.”

The machine will be available in Downtown Summerlin now through Jan. 4.

