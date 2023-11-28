59°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
Summerlin/Centennial Hills

Downtown Summerlin unveils the latest holiday Giving Machine — PHOTOS

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 28, 2023 - 3:31 pm
 
Updated November 28, 2023 - 3:35 pm
Las Vegas Aces player Kiah Stokes purchases items from The Giving Machine, a “vending ma ...
Las Vegas Aces player Kiah Stokes purchases items from The Giving Machine, a “vending machine” that allows users to purchase items for local and global charities, at a Giving Tuesday event in Downtown Summerlin in Las Vegas, Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2023. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae
Las Vegas Aces player Kiah Stokes leads a parade of the Palo Verde High School Marching Band to ...
Las Vegas Aces player Kiah Stokes leads a parade of the Palo Verde High School Marching Band to a Giving Tuesday event celebrating the opening of The Giving Machine, a “vending machine” that allows users to purchase items for local and global charities, at a Giving Tuesday event in Downtown Summerlin in Las Vegas, Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2023. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae
Items purchased rest in the bottom of The Giving Machine at a Giving Tuesday event in Downtown ...
Items purchased rest in the bottom of The Giving Machine at a Giving Tuesday event in Downtown Summerlin in Las Vegas, Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2023. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae
The Giving Machine, a “vending machine” that allows users to purchase items for l ...
The Giving Machine, a “vending machine” that allows users to purchase items for local and global charities, in Downtown Summerlin in Las Vegas, Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2023. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae
Las Vegas Aces mascot Bucket$ greets fans next to The Giving Machine, a “vending machine ...
Las Vegas Aces mascot Bucket$ greets fans next to The Giving Machine, a “vending machine” that allows users to purchase items for local and global charities, at a Giving Tuesday event in Downtown Summerlin in Las Vegas, Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2023. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae
Las Vegas Aces player Kiah Stokes purchases items from The Giving Machine, a “vending ma ...
Las Vegas Aces player Kiah Stokes purchases items from The Giving Machine, a “vending machine” that allows users to purchase items for local and global charities, at a Giving Tuesday event in Downtown Summerlin in Las Vegas, Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2023. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae
Rep. Susie Lee, D-Nev., addresses the crowd at a Giving Tuesday event to introduce The Giving M ...
Rep. Susie Lee, D-Nev., addresses the crowd at a Giving Tuesday event to introduce The Giving Machine in Downtown Summerlin in Las Vegas, Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2023. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae
Members of the Palo Verde High School Marching Band perform at a Giving Tuesday event celebrati ...
Members of the Palo Verde High School Marching Band perform at a Giving Tuesday event celebrating the opening of The Giving Machine in Downtown Summerlin in Las Vegas, Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2023. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

The Las Vegas Valley is overflowing with holiday traditions. One of the most charitable ones has officially returned.

Downtown Summerlin hosted a ceremony Tuesday to inaugurate this year’s Giving Machine, a vending machine that works in reverse by letting users donate items to a variety of local and global charities.

Las Vegas Aces center Kiah Stokes, a two-time WNBA champion, helped get the giving started by making a ceremonial donation on behalf of herself and her teammates.

“I think it’s great, an opportunity for the more fortunate to give to the less fortunate,” Stokes said. “It’s the holiday season. It’s about giving. And I think that I have an opportunity to give. My teammates, the organization, we do a lot. And just to be a part of this and to have some type of input, I just think it’s incredible.”

This year’s local beneficiaries include the Just One Project, Communities in Schools of Nevada, Baby’s Bounty, Opportunity Village and Jewish Family Service Agency.

“This is our third year of being part of the Giving Machine,” said Tami Hance-Lehr, CEO of Communities in Schools. “And we have almost doubled our footprint because of donations like this.”

The machine will be available in Downtown Summerlin now through Jan. 4.

Contact Paul Pearson at ppearson@reviewjournal.com.

MOST READ
1
Kelce spotted wearing Las Vegas strip club shirt after Chiefs’ win
Kelce spotted wearing Las Vegas strip club shirt after Chiefs’ win
2
Grateful for 3rd lane? I-15 into California sees smaller traffic backups
Grateful for 3rd lane? I-15 into California sees smaller traffic backups
3
Driver going 135 mph in Lamborghini tells police someone was following him
Driver going 135 mph in Lamborghini tells police someone was following him
4
Raiders release veteran cornerback after benching against Chiefs
Raiders release veteran cornerback after benching against Chiefs
5
Man arrested in Lake Las Vegas killing tells police victim raped him
Man arrested in Lake Las Vegas killing tells police victim raped him
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories
Santa Claus is coming to Downtown Summerlin — for a parade
Santa Claus is coming to Downtown Summerlin — for a parade
Who are Nevada’s towns named after?
Who are Nevada’s towns named after?
20 things to do this holiday season around Las Vegas Valley
20 things to do this holiday season around Las Vegas Valley
‘A great asset’: A’s move to Las Vegas approved; Strip ballpark on horizon
‘A great asset’: A’s move to Las Vegas approved; Strip ballpark on horizon
Police, students shed calories in advance of major eating holiday — PHOTOS
Police, students shed calories in advance of major eating holiday — PHOTOS
A’s owner says Strip is perfect location for ballpark
A’s owner says Strip is perfect location for ballpark