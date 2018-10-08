Driver flees rollover crash at Downtown Summerlin

Las Vegas police are searching for a driver who fled on foot after a rollover crash Monday at Downtown Summerlin.

Las Vegas police are searching for a driver who fled on foot after a rollover crash at 1765 Festival Plaza Drive at Downtown Summerlin on Monday, Oct. 8, 2018, in Las Vegas. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

Las Vegas police are searching for a driver who fled on foot after a rollover crash at 1765 Festival Plaza Drive at Downtown Summerlin on Monday, Oct. 8, 2018, in Las Vegas. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

Las Vegas police are searching for a driver who fled on foot after a rollover crash at 1765 Festival Plaza Drive at Downtown Summerlin on Monday, Oct. 8, 2018, in Las Vegas. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

Las Vegas police are searching for a driver who fled on foot after a rollover crash Monday at Downtown Summerlin.

The crash was called in about 7:15 a.m. at the Crate and Barrel in Downtown Summerlin, 1765 Festival Plaza Drive, Metropolitan Police Department spokeswoman Laura Meltzer said.

The driver of the sedan left on foot, Meltzer said, and it was unclear if anyone was injured or if any other vehicles were involved.

At 8 a.m., the silver sedan sat on its roof in the store’s parking lot, a trail of broken branches and a crushed hedge behind it.

Traffic investigators were at the scene, climbing through the landscaping behind the wreck and speaking with security.

Meltzer said about 8:15 a.m. a tow truck was en route.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Max Michor at mmichor@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0365. Follow @MaxMichor on Twitter.

1765 Festival Plaza Drive, las vegas, nv