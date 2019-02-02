Driver injured during rollover crash in Summerlin

Las Vegas police responded to a rollover crash in Summerlin Saturday morning.

The crash happened about 7:14 a.m. at Desert Foothills Drive and Orchard Mist Street. A four-door Lexus struck a median which caused the car to roll over, Lieutenant Richard Meyers said.

The driver was injured but refused medical treatment. Police do not believe impairment was a factor in the accident.

No further details were immediately available.

Desert Foothills Dr Orchard Mist Ct Summerlin South, NV 89135