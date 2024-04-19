64°F
Summerlin/Centennial Hills

Driver killed after crashing into light pole in Summerlin

Metropolitan Police Department (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 19, 2024 - 6:26 am
 

A driver was killed Thursday night after striking a light pole in Summerlin.

The crash occurred just after 9 p.m. on Desert Foothills Drive east of Sagemont Drive, according to a Metropolitan Police Department news release.

A gold 1995 Buick LeSabre westbound on Desert Foothills repeatedly struck the inside raised curbing of the center median. The vehicle then traveled onto the landscaped center median and struck the pole. The victim, a man in his 30s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver’s death marks the 51st traffic-related fatality in Metro’s jurisdiction for 2024. The crash remains under investigation by Metro’s Collision Investigation Section.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on X.

