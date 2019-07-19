101°F
Impairment suspected in Las Vegas single-vehicle crash

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 19, 2019 - 6:51 am
 
Updated July 19, 2019 - 7:33 am

Impairment is suspected in a single-vehicle crash in the far western Las Vegas Valley early Friday.

A man driving a sedan struck a light pole about 5:45 a.m. on West Lake Mead Boulevard near Reverence Parkway.

The driver was transported to University Medical Center with nonlife-threatening injuries, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Adrian Beas said in a text.

