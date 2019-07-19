Impairment suspected in Las Vegas single-vehicle crash
A driver struck a light pole on the far west side of the Las Vegas Valley.
Impairment is suspected in a single-vehicle crash in the far western Las Vegas Valley early Friday.
A man driving a sedan struck a light pole about 5:45 a.m. on West Lake Mead Boulevard near Reverence Parkway.
The driver was transported to University Medical Center with nonlife-threatening injuries, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Adrian Beas said in a text.
Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com or at 702-383-0217.