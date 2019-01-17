Summerlin/Centennial Hills

Las Vegas man to run 7 marathons on 7 continents in 7 days

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 16, 2019 - 6:15 pm
 

Michael Crome has always liked adventure and physical activity, and his latest endeavor has him running 20 miles every day and making frequent trips to Mount Charleston to practice running in the snow. Beginning Jan. 28, Crome, 41, will participate in the World Marathon Challenge — seven races on seven continents in seven days.

Crome, a Summerlin resident, will start in Antarctica. He will then travel to, in order, Cape Town in South Africa, Perth in Australia, Dubai in the United Arab Emirates, Madrid in Spain, Santiago in Chile and Miami. His goal is to raise $25,000 for Junior Achievement of Southern Nevada via sponsorships. As of Jan. 16, he had raised $4,590.

JA is a nationwide organization founded in 1919 to help ensure children in kindergarten through 12th grade learn life skills like personal budgeting, responsible credit use and economic principles.

Crome grew up in Columbus, Ohio, and was involved in JA at a young age. Through the JA there, he learned about entrepreneurship and finance.

“I can see now some of the seeds that were planted back then from JA that got me into the finance world,” Crome said. He said he works in business finance and analytics and is on hiatus to train for his race.

Crome moved to Las Vegas in August 2016 to be closer to his now-wife and served on the local JA board of directors for 10 years. He said he hopes the marathon and fundraiser will help bring exposure to JA of Southern Nevada.

Crome said that from his training for the World Marathon Challenge, he has learned the preparation is more mental than physical.

“I’ve been reading about the other runners; I’ve been trying to get into the right mindset,” Crome said.

Crome said his training on Mount Charleston will prepare him for the snow in Antarctica, but not the cold.

The World Marathon Challenge’s website predicts the temperatures will range from about 15 degrees Fahrenheit in Antarctica to the high 70s in Cape Town, Perth, Dubai, Santiago and Miami.

Crome said his wife will watch him run the marathon in Madrid and Miami and others, including his daughter, mother, mother-in-law and some running friends, will meet in Miami to watch him finish the series of races.

Crome said he is both most excited for and dreading Antarctica.

“It will be a cool experience to run on the ice and be out there,” Crome said. “Other runners talk about how gorgeous it is. At the same time I am nervous about it. One of the previous runners said it gets to about 20 degrees below zero.”

Of the seven places Crome is running, he has been to only Miami and Cape Town.

Crome paid the race entrance fee, so all of the money he raises will go to JA.

Contact Rachel Spacek at 702-387-2921 or rspacek@reviewjournal.com. Follow @RachelSpacek on Twitter.

ad-high_impact_4
Local
Lady Rebels School Day Game
Children from local elementary schools gather for the Lady Rebel School Day Game at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Wednesday, Jan. 16, 2019. Caroline Brehman/Las Vegas Review-Journal
All-Pro curling team eyes 2022 Winter Olympics
Mount Charleston Gets Heavy Snow, Fog
Mount Charleston saw heavy snow today, and fog in lower elevations as a cold front swept across the Las Vegas Valley. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Tourists enjoy rain in downtown Las Vegas
Tourists break out the umbrellas. But Brian Herting of Lincoln, Nebraska, dons shorts and a T-shirt, as he makes his way through downtown Las Vegas. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Thick fog blanketed Las Vegas Valley on Tuesday
Thick fog blanketed Las Vegas Valley on Tuesday. The National Weather Service.forecast called for a 50 percent chance of rain. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Time lapse video of fog covering the Strip
The Las Vegas Strip is shrouded in fog Tuesday, Jan. 15, 2019. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Tony Spilotro's Las Vegas home for sale — VIDEO
The former Las Vegas home of Chicago mob enforcer, Tony Spilotro, is now for sale. Spilotro, who was portrayed by Joe Pesci in the film Casino, is the original owner of the home at 4675 Balfour Drive, built in 1974. (Samia DeCubas/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Buffalo Drive And Mountains Edge Parkway Fatal
Las Vegas police and the Nevada Highway Patrol are investigating a fatal crash in the southwest valley on Saturday afternoon. (Richard Brian/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
UNLV's Joel Ntambwe on his play
UNLV forward Joel Ntambwe talks about his play at this point in the season. Video by Mark Anderson/Las Vegas Review-Journal
Sam Schmidt chats about hectic off-season
IndyCar team owner Sam Schmidt and lead driver James Hinchcliffe chat about the hectic off-season at the SpeedVegas high-performance driving facility outside of Las Vegas, Nevada, on January 10, 2018. (Ron Kantowski/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
R-J's Mark Anderson on UNLV's victory
Review-Journal sports reporter Mark Anderson recaps UNLV's victory at New Mexico. Video by Mark Anderson/Las Vegas Review-Journal
UNLV's Noah Robotham on the win at New Mexico
UNLV guard Noah Robotham talks about winning at New Mexico on Jan. 8, 2019. (Mark Anderson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
UNLV's Kris Clyburn on big 3 vs. New Mexico
UNLV guard Kris Clyburn talks about his key 3-pointer against New Mexico. (Mark Anderson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Marvin Menzies on beating New Mexico
UNLV basketball coach Marvin Menzies talks about UNLV's win at New Mexico on January 8, 2019. (Mark Anderson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
New HOV Ramp Scheduled to Open in March
New HOV ramp scheduled to open in March of 2019.
American Preparatory Academy part of charter school growth in Las Vegas
American Preparatory Academy in Las Vegas has a waiting list of students who want to attend. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Wheelchair tournament at UNLV
Cesar Robledo talks about wheelchair basketball and what it means for players to compete during the Wheelchair Basketball Division I-II Tournament at UNLV in Las Vegas, Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019.
Snow in Henderson on New Year's Eve morning
Light snow flurries in Anthem Highlands in Henderson on Monday morning, the last day of 2018.
Marvin Menzies on UNLV's trip to Hawaii
UNLV basketball coach Marvin Menzies talks about the upcoming trip to Hawaii. Video by Mark Anderson/Las Vegas Review-Journal
Raiders Stadium Timelapse
Construction on the new Raiders stadium continues in Las Vegas.
Pinecrest Academy Horizon principal wins Milken Educator Award
Tony Sanchez on UNLV's recruiting class
UNLV football coach Tony Sanchez talks about his early signing class. Video by Mark Anderson/Las Vegas Review-Journal
The Magical Forest at Opportunity Village
Opportunity Village's Magical Forest added 1 million lights and a synchronized music show visible from all over the forest this year. The holiday attraction, which began in 1991, has a train, rides, food and entertainment along with the light displays. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Siegel Cares delivers bagels to families in need
Since Thanksgiving, Mark Lenoir of Siegel Cares, has been delivering leftover Bagelmania bagels to families staying at the Siegel Suites.
Dan Barnson steps down
Arbor View football coach Dan Barnson stepped down Friday after 12 seasons at the helm. Under Barnson, the Aggies won 104 games and became one of the top programs in Las Vegas. The Aggies went 12-2 in 2018 and won a region championship for the first time in program history. Barnson loves Friday nights, but said the 12-month commitment was getting exhausting.
NFR 2018 Highlights
NFR 2018 highlights from every round of this years rodeo.
NFR 2018 Round 10 Highlights
NFR 2018 Round 10 Highlights of the 2018 Wrangler National Finals Rodeo from the Thomas & Mack in Las Vegas, Nevada. (CBS Sports Network/PRCA)
NFR- Joe Frost
NFR Bull Rider Joe Frost talks about the difference in bulls and his family legacy with Cassie Soto before the last round of the National Finals Rodeo.
Herm Edwards on LV Bowl loss
Arizona State coach Herm Edwards talks about the loss in the Las Vegas Bowl. Video by Mark Anderson/Las Vegas Review-Journal
Fresno State linebacker George Helmuth after LV Bowl
Linebacker George Helmuth talks about Fresno State's turnaround. Video by Mark Anderson/Las Vegas Review-Journal
Tony Sanchez wraps up the UNLV season
UNLV football coach Tony Sanchez wraps up the season. Video by Mark Anderson/Las Vegas Review-Journal
More in Summerlin/Centennial Hills
TOP NEWS
News Headlines
Summerlin/Centennial Hills Video
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like