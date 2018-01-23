Lola’s recreates look, feel, flavors of New Orleans

The restaurant’s owner and chef, Lola Pokorny, grew up in Louisiana. When she was 12, she said, she knew she wanted to own a restaurant to let people experience the flavors of the Big Easy.

Lola’s — A Louisiana Kitchen recreates the look of New Orleans with wrought iron street signs, aged brick accents and Mardi Gras masks.

The restaurant’s owner and chef, Lola Pokorny, grew up in Louisiana. When she was 12, she said, she knew she wanted to own a restaurant to let people experience the flavors of the Big Easy.

“You’re constantly wanting to refresh the dining experience,” Pokorny said. “About every two or three years, we add … secret menu items, but our classic dishes remain the same. We’ve learned over the years what our customers come for.”

The menu features crab cakes with a lemon garlic aioli, a creamy hot crab and artichoke dip, crawpuppies, gumbo and charbroiled oysters.

Salads include the signature “Orange Bowl” with mandarin oranges and caramelized almonds, a Caesar salad, shrimp remoulade on iceberg lettuce. Salads can be topped with salmon, chicken or shrimp.

Specialties of the house include bronzed catfish and grits, fettuccine Alfredo with blackened chicken, shrimp Creole, New Orleans-style barbecue shrimp and bronzed shrimp and grits. Also on the menu are jambalaya chicken and sausage, shrimp etouffee and red beans and rice. Seafood platters include catfish, oysters, shrimp and crab cakes.

Dessert include bread pudding, banana pudding, sweet potato pecan pie and chocolate cake.

