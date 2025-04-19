55°F
Man killed in crash on Summerlin Parkway

Nevada Highway Patrol. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 19, 2025 - 7:58 am
 

The Nevada Highway Patrol is investigating after a man was killed in a crash Saturday morning in Summerlin.

According to NHP, the preliminary information indicates that troopers responded to a report of a crash at 4:52 a.m. at westbound Summerlin Parkway and Anasazi Drive.

NHP is advising that while the investigation is underway, both westbound and eastbound travel lanes are closed at Anasazi Drive. Traffic is currently being diverted to the Anasazi on and off ramps to continue both eastbound and westbound traffic.

The crash involved a single utility vehicle that struck an abandoned vehicle, which was parked on the right paved shoulder and then rolled over. One adult male has been confirmed dead. Three adults from the vehicle have been transported to a local area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The driver is suspected of impairment.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

