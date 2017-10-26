MTO Cafe in Summerlin builds on original’s success

At MTO Cafe in the Summerlin area, the path to the ordering counter features barn planks topped with a row of faux grass. You receive a numbered tent when you pay, and your order is brought to you.

MTO Cafe, 10970 Rosemary Park Drive, is seen Oct. 24, 2017, in Downtown Summerlin. The cafe has been a popular eating spot ever since it opened, with its farm-to-table concept. (Jan Hogan/View)

MTO Cafe's BLT sandwich is seen Oct. 24, 2017, in Downtown Summerlin. The cafe has a casual atmosphere and a farm-to-table concept. (Jan Hogan/View)

MTO Cafe's Hen House wrap with sweet potato fries is seen Oct. 24, 2017, in Downtown Summerlin. The cafe has a casual atmosphere and a farm-to-table concept. (Jan Hogan/View)

Trevor Hammell, manager, said the concept was “from farm to table, all organic and everything farm-raised. We get the food delivered daily, so it really is fresh.”

The eatery opened three years ago, after the success of the MTO Cafe in downtown Las Vegas paved the way.

“We wanted to be in Summerlin because of the clientele,” Hammell said. “Everybody here is super-friendly and really welcoming … We get all the center’s employees and the families who are shopping. They all come in.”

The menu includes made-to-order and skillet-style breakfasts. Nine kinds of salads start at $8.95, including the Hale (sic) Caesar, spinach pecan, apple almond and quinoa crunch. Five bowl choices, include pasta marinara, creamy Alfredo and teriyaki chicken.

MTO Cafe Where: 10970 Rosemary Park Drive, Suite 100 Hours: 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Mondays-Thursdays; 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Fridays; 8 a.m.-8 p.m. Saturdays; 8 a.m.-7 p.m. Sundays Information: mtocafe.com or 702-982-0770 Social media: facebook.com/MTOCafeLV/

10970 Rosemary Park Drive, Suite 100