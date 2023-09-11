Parade of Mischief returning to Downtown Summerlin next month

The Halloween-themed parade promises new floats and characters for the entire family to enjoy.

The Parade of Mischief presented by SelectHealth will be held every Friday and Saturday in October at 7 p.m., starting Oct. 1. at Downtown Summerlin. (Summerlin)

Every Friday and Saturday night in October at 6 p.m., the Parade of Mischief, a frightfully fun parade featuring floats, dancing zombies, ghosts, witches, wizards and wild creatures, will fill the streets of Downtown Summerlin. (Downtown Summerlin)

The Parade of Mischief returns to Downtown Summerlin every Friday and Saturday in October. The popular Halloween-themed parade is one of several fall-themed events that take place in Summerlin. (Summerlin)

Downtown Summerlin’s annual Parade of Mischief returns next month with new parade floats and plenty of “mischievous mayhem” to spare.

The half-hour parade will be held every Friday and Saturday in October at 6 p.m. on Park Centre Drive in Downtown Summerlin, with the first parade on Friday, Oct. 6, Downtown Summerlin said in a news release.

This year, the parade will debut two new floats — a Dia de los Muertos float and an Addams Family float — and feature Cruella de Vil and Hocus Pocus witches, among other family-friendly surprises, according to the development.

The final parade will be held on Saturday, Oct. 28.

Contact Taylor Lane at tlane@reviewjournal.com.