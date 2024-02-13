60°F
School bus catches fire in Summerlin

CCSD School Bus catches fire
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 13, 2024 - 2:01 pm
 

A Clark County School District bus caught fire and was nearly fully engulfed in flames early Tuesday afternoon.

The bus was at Interstate 15 and West Charleston Boulevard near the Red Rock Casino. Video showed flames consuming nearly the entire vehicle about 12:30 p.m..

The fire was related to a maintenance issue and not the result of a crash, said Lt. Bryan Zink of the Clark County School District Police Department.

There were no students on board and no reported injuries, according to the school district.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com.

